Jan 02, 2025
SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

NNI Published 02 Jan, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Apex Committee Thursday (today) at the PM House, with top military and civilian leaders expected to participate, sources revealed.

The meeting will ratify key decisions made by the SIFC Executive Committee and review the council’s performance report, sources added.

Participants will also receive a briefing on development projects, investment opportunities, and newly discovered oil and gas reserves under the SIFC framework. Updates on friendly countries’ investments and the facilities provided to them in Pakistan will also be shared.

Special Economic Zones: Entities asked to address issues facing investors

In a related development, the Prime Minister has also convened a second Apex Committee meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The meeting will focus on the security situation and is expected to finalize critical decisions regarding the plan’s execution, sources said.

Both meetings are anticipated to yield significant outcomes as the government addresses key economic and security challenges.

