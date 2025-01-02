AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pension calculation formula announced

Tahir Amin Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided that pension shall be calculated on the basis of average of pensionable emoluments drawn during last 24 months of service prior to retirement.

The Finance Division (Regulations Wing) issued an office memorandum, “calculation of emoluments for the purpose of pension”, stated “…on the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission-2020, it has been decided that henceforth, pension shall be calculated on the basis of average of pensionable emoluments drawn during last 24 months of service prior to retirement.”

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

“Existing instructions on the subject shall stand amended to the extent of above with immediate effect,” it added.

Finance Division Federal Government pension pension reforms

