Shafqat may take charge as new FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan is likely to take charge as new Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, it is learnt.

Shafqat will replace Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who has been appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to France. She will assume her charge soon after relinquishing her charge as FO spokesperson.

Shafqat Ali Khan is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience, has previously served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia and Poland, among other key assignments in various capitals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025