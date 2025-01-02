Punjab shuts down hundreds of brick kilns in 2024

LAHORE: Hundreds of pollution-causing brick kilns were shut down from March 1 to December 31, 2024. Strict legal actions were taken against kiln owners to ensure the provision of clean air to the public. Significant measures were implemented across Punjab, including inspections of 11,000 brick kilns.

A total of 10,153 notices were issued to kiln owners, 1,191 kilns were demolished, and 1,335 were sealed. Additionally, 1,832 FIRs were registered, and 95% of the kilns were converted to zigzag technology, with work ongoing for the remaining 5%.

In Sahiwal, a non-zigzag kiln was demolished, while 4 kilns in Chiniot and Faisalabad, 7 in Rahim Yar Khan, and 9 in Bahawalpur were razed. In total, 25 non-zigzag kilns were demolished across Punjab.

In Lahore, 7 industrial units were sealed, and 22 units, including textile, steel mills, rice mills, and plastic fiber units, were shut down across the province. Overall, 29 industrial units were sealed.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that those responsible for spreading pollution will not be pardoned under any circumstances. Special teams have been formed to monitor kilns and industries. The crackdown on environmental pollution will lead to improvements in public health. Industrial units are being given deadlines to comply with environmental regulations.

The actions against non-zigzag kilns reflect the government’s seriousness in addressing environmental pollution. Modern technology is being adopted to curb industrial pollution. The government has made tough decisions for public welfare and environmental improvement. Enhanced agricultural productivity and reduced pollution levels are expected. Violators of environmental laws will face stricter penalties in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025