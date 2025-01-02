AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-02

PDP slams govt for hike in POL prices

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:07am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party’s Vice-Chairman Abdul Hakim Quaid has said that the increase in petrol prices on the arrival of the new year is a continuation of oppression.

The continuous increase in inflation proves that the rulers are not public. Privileges for parliamentarians and the burden of inflation on the people is a violation of the Constitution. The prices of electricity, gas, petrol should be significantly reduced on the arrival of the new year.

Expressing regret over the increase in petroleum products on the first day of the new year he further said that the government has given the people a gift of increase in petroleum products.

Increase in petroleum prices will give birth to new wave of inflation. People are suffering from the worst inflation and there is no relief from anywhere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation petrol prices Pasban Democratic Party POL prices hike PDP Abdul Hakim Quaid

