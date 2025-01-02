AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
KE removes 150 illegal connections weighing 1,280kg in Malir

Published 02 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continues its crackdown against power theft and non-payment of bills. With the support of law enforcement agencies, the power utility conducted an operation in Malir, removing over 150 illegal connections (kunda) weighing 1,280 kilograms from KE’s infrastructure.

These illegal connections were responsible for the theft of approximately 110,000 units of electricity per month. During the operation, an FIR was also registered against individuals involved in the kunda network operating in the area.

The illegal connections bypass the network's safety protocols, increasing risks to K-Electric's infrastructure and safety hazard for citizens. Such drives are being conducted to reduce the loss of electricity due to theft and create a safer community for residents by removing hazards.

Currently, 70 percent of K-Electric’s network is exempt from loadshedding, while efforts to reduce losses in high-theft areas are ongoing.

Power theft and non-payment of bills are key factors in determining the duration of loadshedding in any area. Areas identified as low loss are exempt from loadshedding and can consistently avail the benefit by maintaining the regular payment of bills and curbing the challenge of power theft.

K-Electric urges its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage electricity theft and ensure bills are paid on time. These measures are critical for the uninterrupted supply of electricity across the city while K-Electric remains committed to its anti-theft campaign, the company emphasizes that eliminating such illegal activities should be a top priority for the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

