ECP official passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former director Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Altaf Ahmad Khan passed away on Wednesday after remaining unconscious for three years following a road accident.

The late ECP officer served on several key positions including the ECP Spokesperson.

In his capacity as Spokesperson, Altaf Ahmad Khan frequently interacted with the media in line with his official responsibilities.

Following his death, the ECP management and journalist community have extended their heartfelt condolences to bereaved family, and prayed for the departed soul.

Khan had a deadly road accident in Peshawar three years back. As result, he went unconscious due to the internal injuries he sustained, and remained hospitalised in Islamabad, before he passed away. The funeral is scheduled in his hometown of Malakand.

