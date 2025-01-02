AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
January 2, 2025

‘Sunshine gold’ dethrones ‘black gold’

Qamar Bashir Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 06:58am

Oil has been a dominant force shaping global economies over the past two centuries, acting as both a maker and breaker of fortunes.

Fluctuations in oil prices and supply chain disruptions have historically been a nightmare for governments worldwide. Low oil prices in the mid-20th century encouraged the production of large, fuel-inefficient vehicles, the conversion of coal-based power plants to oil-based ones, and the industrial shift to oil as a primary energy source.

This transition boosted the economies of oil-producing nations, significantly raising the quality of life for their populations.

Once regarded as an efficient and clean source of energy, oil—often called “black gold”—evolved into a potent political and security tool for oil-rich nations. By the mid-1970s, oil-producing countries, especially OPEC members, realized the political leverage and economic influence they wielded.

The 1973 oil embargo, led by Arab nations, demonstrated how increased oil prices could disrupt global economies and even trigger regime changes.

Oil became a weapon that could bring even powerful nations to their knees. In response, oil-importing nations began transforming their industries by developing nuclear power plants and producing fuel-efficient vehicles.

However, their reliance on oil persisted. Devastating nuclear plant disasters, such as Chernobyl (1986) and Fukushima (2011), shifted the focus towards renewable energy sources.

Scientists explored several options to reduce dependence on oil, including nuclear fusion, where hydrogen atoms fuse to form helium, releasing immense energy. However, the extreme heat generated by fusion reactions proved too intense for any material currently known to mankind to withstand, making the technology unviable for practical energy generation.

Alcohol-based fuels, like ethanol blends, were also introduced as alternatives, but motorists often criticized their performance. This compelled scientists to turn to renewable energy sources such as wind, ocean waves, and solar power as the most promising avenues for reducing reliance on oil.

Among these, solar energy emerged as a frontrunner, steadily challenging the dominance of “black gold” with increasing effectiveness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

fuel Oil prices Oil global oil prices

