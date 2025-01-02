AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Palestinian Authority suspends broadcast of Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV temporarily

CAIRO: The Palestinian Authority suspended the broadcast of Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV temporarily over “inciting material,” Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Wednesday.

A ministerial committee that includes the culture, interior and communications ministries decided to suspend the broadcaster’s operations over what they described as broadcasting “inciting material and reports that were deceiving and stirring strife” in the country.

The decision isn’t expected to be implemented in Hamas-run Gaza where the Palestinian Authority does not exercise power.

Al Jazeera TV last week came under criticism by the Palestinian Authority over its coverage of the weeks-long standoff between Palestinian security forces and fighters in the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.

Fatah, the faction which controls the Palestinian Authority, said the broadcaster was sowing division in “our Arab homeland in general and in Palestine in particular”. It encouraged Palestinians not to cooperate with the network.

Israeli forces in September issued Al Jazeera with a military order to shut down operations, after they raided the outlet’s bureau in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

