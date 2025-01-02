Agri census commences in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Planning and Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, and Chief Statistician Dr Naeem Uz Zafar inaugurated the field operations of the Agricultural Census at the Sindh Secretariat. Pakistan’s first Agricultural Census starts from January 1 and will continue until February 10.

Malkani said that the census will cover agriculture and livestock sectors across Sindh. It will document agricultural land, types of crops and commodities, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

Nasir Shah said that the census will encompass all 30 districts of Sindh and will be conducted through collaboration among the Federal Bureau of Statistics, provincial departments of agriculture and livestock, and district administrations.

For this census, a tablet-based questionnaire has been prepared, which will eventually be integrated into a centralized dashboard. The agricultural census will provide a comprehensive understanding of the scope, potential, and resources within these sectors.

