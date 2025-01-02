AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Markets Print 2025-01-02

London’s FTSE 100 closes 2024 on high note

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 05:56am

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 climbed to its highest level in over a week on the last trading day of 2024, locking in gains for a fourth straight year and its best since 2021.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6% in its best day in over a month, but recorded its only negative quarter in six. The mid-cap FTSE 250 jumped 1.1%, although it recorded its worst quarter in nine.

Most major FTSE 350 sectors traded higher, with precious metal miners bouncing back from their lowest levels in three months hit in the previous session with a 2.2% rise. Energy stocks were the biggest boosts, with a 1.5% rise.

Personal goods were the worst performers of 2024, sliding more than 27%, while aerospace and defence stocks and banks outperformed sectoral peers with an over 30% gain in 2024.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s win in an election in July and the start of the Bank of England’s monetary policy easing cycle in August pushed the indexes to yearly gains, with the FTSE 250 recording its second consecutive rise.

“UK investors navigated a year of twists and turns, with two interest rate cuts offering relief, while a tax-hiking budget put pressure... it was a year of resilience rather than runaway success,” said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Heading into the new year, investors will keep an eye on Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the impact of British finance minister Rachel Reeves’ October budget and the monetary policies of central banks globally.

The Bank of England’s rate cut path will be closely watched, with traders pricing in more than 56 basis points in rate cuts after the central bank delivered two cuts totalling a reduction of 50 bps in 2024.

The FTSE will be closed on Wednesday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

