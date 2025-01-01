‘Naval conference’ reviews marine security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Command and Staff Conference reviewed the security situation in the Indian Ocean, focusing on the protection and safety of national maritime trade routes.

Pakistan Navy Command and Staff Conference was held at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf presided over the conference.

The naval chief was given a detailed briefing on the upcoming multinational naval exercise AMAN and AMAN Dialogue, scheduled for February 2025.

Discussions were held on addressing maritime security challenges, with an emphasis on acquiring modern weapons and technologies.

The naval chief emphasised accelerating initiatives for the development and welfare of coastal areas.

Briefings were also provided on the Pakistan Navy’s ongoing and future projects.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in defending the country’s maritime boundaries.

