CM's tubewell solarisation plan being implemented'

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has claimed that the Chief Minister Punjab's agricultural tubeWell solarization program with a cost of PKR 9 billion is being implemented. Under this program, 8,000 electric and diesel-powered agricultural tube wells are being converted to solar energy.

To facilitate farmers, the deadline for application submission has been extended to January 6, 2025. The government of Punjab is providing subsidies of PKR 500,000, 750,000, and 1 million for 10 kW, 15 kW, and 20 kW systems, respectively.

He was presiding over a progress review meeting regarding the Chief Minister, Punjab's Kissan Card and Agricultural TubeWell Solarization Program at the Agriculture House here on Tuesday.

Sahoo stated that the registration process for the Chief Minister, Punjab's Kissan Card is ongoing till date and more than 1.34 million farmers have registered for the Kissan Card. He further added that a total of 513,000 Kissan Cards have been distributed in the field. Under this initiative, approvals amounting to PKR 53 billion have been granted so far, with PKR 32 billion worth of purchases made through the Kissan Card. Notably, 90% of these purchases were utilized for fertilizers.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Captain (R) Waqas Rasheed, Director Generals Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Rana Tajammul Hussain, Engineer Sajid Nasir, and other officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024