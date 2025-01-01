AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
2025-01-01

Rafique Suleman made FPCCI panel convener

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: The President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh, has appointed Rafique Suleman as the Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Rice Production and Export Promotion for the year 2024-25.

In this capacity, Suleman has been authorized to select and appoint up to nine professional and experienced members from across the country to join the committee. The appointments must be finalized within 24 days, ensuring representation from key stakeholders in the rice sector. Additionally, the FPCCI President has advised Suleman to convene at least one committee meeting per quarter to address industry challenges and opportunities.

Rafique Suleman, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s rice export sector, is the proprietor of R.B. International and has previously served twice as Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP).

Expressing gratitude for his appointment, Suleman thanked Atif Ikram Sheikh and pledged to work diligently towards enhancing the country’s rice exports. He emphasized the need for greater government support to unlock the sector's full potential and achieve higher export volumes.

“The rice sector requires significant attention from the government to further boost exports and compete effectively in international markets,” Suleman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

