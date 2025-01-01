Karachi faces more chaos as ASWJ too stages sit-ins

KARACHI: Police launched a crackdown early Tuesday to get ended the week-long MWM sit-in protests, sparking violent clashes in various parts of the megacity.

Despite the police action, protest leaders remained resolute in their demand to lift the Parachinar blockade. Reports indicate that several participants were arrested during the swift dismantling of the protest camps.

On the other hand, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a rival sectarian group, staged counter-protests at nearly 60 different locations across the city.

These counter-protests, coupled with the MWM’s sit-ins, led to widespread traffic jams, uncertainty and tension in the city. Many businesses opted for early closures due to the volatile situation.

In the early hours of the morning, law enforcement raided several MWM’s protest camps, forcibly removing tents and dispersing protesters. The protesters resisted, leading to tense clashes. Police responded with tear gas and aerial gunfire to quell the unrest.

Thick clouds of teargas enveloped the streets, while the sound of aerial firing echoed in the distance. Several areas where camps were dismantled witnessed sporadic clashes throughout the day. Protesters resorted to burning tires and motorcycles as a means of defiance.

Tensions further escalated in Karachi as ASWJ initiated widespread protests across the city at around 3 pm. The protests, staged at over 60 locations, including key junctions like Shah Faisal Star Gate, Nagan Chowrangi, and Lasbela Chowk, led to significant traffic disruptions and security concerns.

Areas like Lasibela Chowk, Orangi Islam Chowk, Nagan Chowrangi, Korangi 5, Malir Murgi Khana, Shershah, Moosa Colony near Safura Goth, the Baloch Colony Bridge, Shah Faisal Colony and Star Gate near the airport were particularly affected.

Severe traffic congestion and road closures crippled movement in these areas, especially on Shah Faisal Colony, Star Gate and the road between Baloch Bridge and Karsaz.

Law enforcement intervened to prevent further escalation, as seen in Shah Faisal Colony, where a protest at Star Gate was thwarted.

However, areas like Gulbai and Shershah continued to experience severe traffic chaos. Additionally, one track of Shah Faisal Road remained closed due to a protest under the Baloch Colony Bridge.

The city’s Numaish Chowrangi became a hotspot of tension as a major protest organized by the MWM turned violent. The situation escalated rapidly with sporadic clashes erupting between protesters and law enforcement throughout the day.

In a bid to quell the unrest, authorities deployed significant anti-riot forces from East and Keamari Districts. Despite these measures, the violence continued to grow with protesters resorting to vandalism and arson.

Six motorcycles were set ablaze, a police vehicle was partially damaged and a central police facility was vandalized. A 30-year-old police officer, Aftab and an anti-street crime cell sub-inspector, Raja Khalid, were injured during clashes with protesters.

In response to the deteriorating situation, police arrested over four individuals involved in the violent protests. However, the tense atmosphere persists with a heavy police presence required to maintain order at the Chowrangi.

The unrest also affected areas beyond Numaish Chowrangi, as the city’s commercial hub, Saddar, also experienced significant disruptions. Fears of further violence, petrol stations in sensitive areas closed down.

Meantime, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah condemned the spate of violence during protests in the metropolis, particularly the arson attacks on vehicles and public property.

The CM emphasised that such acts of vandalism are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. While recognizing the right to peaceful protest, he directed law enforcement agencies to take strict action against the vandals.

He directed the Additional Inspector General of Police to restore order in the city and submit a detailed report on the measures taken.

The MWM leader, Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Kurram, particularly in Parachinar.

He emphasized that the road blockade is not only “illegal” but also a “war crime”, leading to the tragic deaths of 128 children due to medicines shortage. He strongly criticized the lack of response from both provincial and federal authorities.

The MWM’s leader told news conference at Numaish Chowrangi - a main sit-in venue on Monday night that his organization demands for an immediate action to lift the blockade and alleviate the suffering in the region.

