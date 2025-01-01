Gold prices steady

KARACHI: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, following the unmoved global market, traded said.

Prices of the precious metal remained stable, trading at Rs272, 600 per tola and Rs233, 711 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

The international bullion market stood unchanged, selling gold for $2, 614 per ounce with silver hovering over $29 per ounce.

Domestically, silver was available at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

