Palm ends with more than 19% annual gain after two years of losses

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed with a 19.43% annual gain on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive years of losses, although the market traded lower for the day due to a lack of fresh buying at the year-end.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 107 ringgit, or 2.35%, to 4,444 ringgit ($994.63) per metric ton at the close.

“The futures were seen trading sharply lower today on lack of fresh buying from destination markets,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.16% and its palm oil contract lost 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade inched lower by 0.45%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after data showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded in December, but they are on track to end lower for a second consecutive year due to demand concerns in top consuming countries.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.18% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Cargo surveyors estimated Malaysian palm oil exports during Dec. 1-25 dropped 1.1%-4% from a month earlier.