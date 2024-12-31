AGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 223.01 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (2.59%)
BOP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.15%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.72%)
DCL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
DFML 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
DGKC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.53%)
FCCL 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.68%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.58%)
HUBC 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.85%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.6%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.88%)
NBP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.43%)
OGDC 228.60 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.39%)
PAEL 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.48 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.77%)
PRL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (9.24%)
PTC 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
SEARL 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.97%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.64%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.77%)
TRG 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.46%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 45.5 (0.37%)
BR30 38,898 Increased By 509.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 115,463 Increased By 204.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,282 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.05%)
Dec 31, 2024
Markets

European stocks set for worst quarterly showing since 2022

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 01:52pm

European stocks were muted in the final trading session of 2024, as uncertainty around the monetary policy path and political shifts halted a rally that had pushed several markets to record highs earlier this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat by 0821 GMT, and the benchmark was on course for its worst quarterly showing in more than two years.

Trading volumes were thin, with bourses in Germany, Italy and Switzerland already closed, while those in France, Spain and the UK set for an early close on Tuesday.

High valuations, climbing Treasury yields and uncertainties about 2025 have all contributed to the risk-off sentiment in the past few sessions on both sides of the Atlantic but the main US indexes have posted strong gains this year.

European stocks slip as bond yields stay high

The S&P 500 is up nearly 24% in 2024 while the STOXX 600 is up just 5.4% as a slowing European economy, automakers’ troubles and political turmoil in France weighed on the mood.

German stocks outperformed broader European markets this year with a near 19% jump, while political instability and concerns about a widening fiscal deficit weighed on France’s CAC 40, pushing it down 3.1% year-to-date.

The UK’s FTSE 100 looked set for a near 5% rise in 2024, its fourth consecutive year of gains.

