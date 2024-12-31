AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (2.82%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.26%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.28%)
FCCL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.81%)
HUBC 128.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.21%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
KOSM 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.18%)
MLCF 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
NBP 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.3%)
OGDC 228.05 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.15%)
PAEL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.44 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (2.75%)
PRL 44.09 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (8.97%)
PTC 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
SEARL 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.37%)
TRG 71.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.06%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,418 Increased By 33.7 (0.27%)
BR30 38,819 Increased By 430.3 (1.12%)
KSE100 115,338 Increased By 79.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,256 Decreased By -44 (-0.12%)
Australian shares bid weak farewell to an otherwise strong 2024

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 10:33am

Australian equities declined nearly 1% on the year’s last day of trade to end an otherwise robust 2024 on a somber note as holiday-curtailed volumes and shortened hours exacerbated volatility.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 8,159.10 points on holiday-abbreviated Tuesday, its lowest close since Dec. 20.

With the day’s losses, the benchmark ended the year 7.5% higher, a whisker below last year’s 7.8% growth.

On Monday, the year-to-date gains stood at more than 8%, which would have made 2024 the best year in three for Australian equities.

Around 277.6 million shares, about half of the 30-day average of 588.4 million, were traded, LSEG data showed.

“We are still on a holiday hiatus; it is still going to be a quiet two weeks and things will gradually return to normal as we go through the third and fourth weeks of January,” John Lockton, head of investment strategy at Sandstone Insights, said.

Trading updates from retailers and quarterly production reports from energy and resources companies due mid-January will bring the benchmark to its usual course, Lockton added.

Referring to ASX 200’s all-time high of 8,514.50 points touched on Dec. 3, IG analysts said the benchmark could retest that level if support remained around the 8,000-mark.

Banks dipped 1% on the day, with all “Big Four” lenders shedding as much as 1.2%. However, the sub-index has emerged as one of the best performers this year, closing the year 28.2% higher despite concerns of rich valuations.

Miners, occupying nearly a quarter of the resource-heavy bourse, slid 0.8%, with sector majors BHP and Rio Tinto ending in red.

Australian shares struggle for direction as gold stocks drag; NAB tumbles

The sub-index lost 18.7% in 2024, its worst year in nearly a decade.

Discretionary consumer firms fell 1.4%, while healthcare stocks slipped 0.9%.

Bucking the trend, the energy index ended 0.5% higher. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index tanked 1.2% to finish at 13,110.74 points.

It has added 11.4% this year - the most since 2020.

