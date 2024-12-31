AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
Food prices in 2024 – quite some respite

BR Research Published 31 Dec, 2024 09:12am

The year ending today provided a rare and much-needed respite for inflation-weary households in Pakistan, particularly when it came to food prices. For the first time in years, certain essential kitchen items—rice, flour, bread, eggs, and chicken—saw prices decline, a rarity in the country’s recent inflationary history. This came as a welcome relief, especially for lower-income households, where food constitutes a major share of expenses.

The drop in prices for these staples stood out, not only because declines of this nature are uncommon, but also because most of these items had experienced sharp, historic price hikes in either 2022 or 2023. The base effect played a role here—after unprecedented spikes, a cooling-off was almost inevitable. But the pace at which prices stabilized or fell in 2024 was faster than many had anticipated, giving battered consumers a moment to breathe after two brutal years of inflationary shocks.

The context of 2022 and 2023 cannot be ignored when assessing 2024’s performance. Those two years marked some of the most challenging times for households, with inflation surging to historic levels. Devastating floods in 2022, coupled with global disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war, sent prices for staples like wheat, cooking oil, and chicken soaring. The rupee’s depreciation and climbing energy costs exacerbated the problem, pushing essentials further out of reach for the average household.

By 2023, the pain had only compounded. The aftershocks of 2022’s floods lingered, disrupting agricultural cycles and keeping food prices elevated. Chicken and eggs, which had become symbolic of the inflation crisis, recorded some of their steepest increases during this period. For households, the relentless rise in prices left little room for adjustment, forcing many to cut back on consumption or resort to borrowing just to make ends meet.

Against this grim backdrop, 2024’s moderation in food prices felt almost like an anomaly. The relative stability brought by price drops in key items, alongside slower increases across the broader food basket, offered a break from the punishing trends of recent years. While the reasons for this slowdown varied—ranging from improved agricultural output to stabilizing global commodity prices—the result was a rare sense of relief for consumers.

However, it is important to put this relief into perspective. Even with the moderation in prices, the cumulative inflation of the previous two years continued to weigh heavily on purchasing power. A loaf of bread or a bag of rice may have been cheaper in 2024 than a year ago, but they were still far more expensive than they were before the inflation spiral began. The financial scars of 2022 and 2023 remain, and households continue to grapple with the erosion of their real incomes.

The price corrections of 2024 should not overshadow the structural issues that make Pakistan’s economy so vulnerable to inflationary shocks. While the year offered a reprieve, it also underscored the need for reforms to stabilize supply chains, improve agricultural productivity, and protect consumers from external shocks. For now, though, 2024 will be remembered as the year when inflation finally lost some of its steam, giving households a much-needed breather after years of unrelenting financial strain.

