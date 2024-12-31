New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the New Gwadar International Airport will not only bring prosperity to the region but also create employment opportunities for the youth.

The prime minister thanked China for constructing an international standard airport with state-of-the-art facilities, highlighting it as a testament to the strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister, while presiding over a meeting on matters related to New Gwadar International Airport, directed the authorities concerned to develop a comprehensive plan to make the new airport into a bustling transit point.

He also issued directives to improve the road system connecting the airport to other areas of the country, especially Balochistan, while also ensuring robust security arrangements for the new airport.

During the meeting, Sharif was informed that flights from Gwadar to Muscat would commence from January 10, 2025, whereas, talks with regard to starting the domestic and international flight operations by the airlines of Pakistan, China, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Gwadar were under way.

Similarly, the current duration of flight operation of the Pakistan Airlines (PIA) between Karachi and Gwadar will soon be increased to three times per week. The prime minister was also informed that Gwadar Airport was the largest airport of the country by area with capacity to handle A-380 aeroplanes, whereas, 400,000 people will travel through the airport annually.

Pakistan Airport Authority has already issued the Aerodrome Certificate to the New Gwadar Airport, whereas, the Pakistan Customs has also notified the airport.

The meeting was also told that personnel of various departments such as Pakistan Airport Authority, Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Border Health Service have already been deputed at the airport.

The land has also been allocated for facilities of cold storage, warehouses, courier services, cargo shades, technical ground support gadgets, fuel farms, hotels and shopping malls at the airport, the meeting was informed.

All the banks registered with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were also in contact with regard to establishment of bank branches and ATM machines at the airport.

Additionally, the meeting was told that the first part of East-Bay Expressway, meant to improve road link with the Gwadar International Airport had been completed while the feasibility of the second part was being prepared.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence and Aviation Khawaja Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and other senior officials.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Privatization, Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan participated in the meeting via video link.

