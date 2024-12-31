ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved seven development projects for Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), costing over Rs217 billion.

The ECNEC approved the increase in scope of irrigation component of Sindh Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Project.

It has cleared the revision of scope for Corridor Road Infrastructure (CAREC) project falling in Sindh and KP provinces.

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

The meeting also approved the revised scope of Karachi Water Supply and Sewerage Improvement Project to be completed at the cost of Rs25.4 billion.

