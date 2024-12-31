AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
PM condoles death

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad passing away of renowned veteran journalist, the deputy chief executive of Daily Business Recorder Group and director Aaj TV Arshad A Zuberi.

In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed soul in Jannah. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of the late Zuberi.

“The services of late Arshad Zuberi in the field of print and electronic media in Pakistan will always be remembered,” he added.

Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar also expressed profound grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi.

“Arshad Zuberi was an exceptionally talented and experienced journalist who set new benchmarks in economic journalism,” said Tarar, adding that the void created by his passing will never be filled.

