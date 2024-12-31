Urgent need for viable reforms in country’s healthcare sector: NA Health Committee

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation, Monday, while underscoring the urgent need for viable reforms in country’s healthcare sector has directed the government to take immediate steps in this connection.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, while discussing a range of pressing issues impacting the nation’s healthcare system also expressed serious concerns over the state of healthcare facilities at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad and non-fulfilment of vacant positions in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in order to enhance its proficiency.

“Despite being one of the capital’s most prominent public healthcare facilities, the hospitals faced numerous operational deficiencies including outdated medical equipment, a chronic shortage of medicines and an unsatisfactory patient care,” the members noted. They said that the reality led to increasing dissatisfaction among the patients and medical professionals alike. The committee asked for an immediate intervention to upgrade the Polyclinic’s infrastructure and improve the availability of basic healthcare services, ensuring that every citizen regardless of his social status receives adequate care.

The committee recommended for fulfilment of the vacant positions at the earliest. The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) executive director briefed the committee regarding working and performance of PIMS Hospital. The committee has shown serious concerns regarding non-fulfilment of vacant positions in the PIMS Hospital.

The committee deferred the starred question Nos 20, 23, and 49 and the bills titled, “Pakistan Nursing Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Islamabad Health Care Regulation Amendment Bill, 2024”, and “the Pharmacy Amendment Bill, 2024” due to absence of movers.

The committee, while taking a briefing regarding the rehabilitation centres in the federal capital, instructed the ministry to provide detail of sealed and de-sealed rehabilitation centres here.

The committee also asked the ministry to carry out audit of existing rehabilitation centres to identify whether psychiatrists are available in the centres or not.

A member of the committee pointed out that the cases of polio are increasing in the country and decided to invite all the stakeholders for making suitable plans to eradicate polio.

