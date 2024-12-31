AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

Urgent need for viable reforms in country’s healthcare sector: NA Health Committee

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation, Monday, while underscoring the urgent need for viable reforms in country’s healthcare sector has directed the government to take immediate steps in this connection.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, while discussing a range of pressing issues impacting the nation’s healthcare system also expressed serious concerns over the state of healthcare facilities at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad and non-fulfilment of vacant positions in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in order to enhance its proficiency.

“Despite being one of the capital’s most prominent public healthcare facilities, the hospitals faced numerous operational deficiencies including outdated medical equipment, a chronic shortage of medicines and an unsatisfactory patient care,” the members noted. They said that the reality led to increasing dissatisfaction among the patients and medical professionals alike. The committee asked for an immediate intervention to upgrade the Polyclinic’s infrastructure and improve the availability of basic healthcare services, ensuring that every citizen regardless of his social status receives adequate care.

The committee recommended for fulfilment of the vacant positions at the earliest. The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) executive director briefed the committee regarding working and performance of PIMS Hospital. The committee has shown serious concerns regarding non-fulfilment of vacant positions in the PIMS Hospital.

The committee deferred the starred question Nos 20, 23, and 49 and the bills titled, “Pakistan Nursing Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Islamabad Health Care Regulation Amendment Bill, 2024”, and “the Pharmacy Amendment Bill, 2024” due to absence of movers.

The committee, while taking a briefing regarding the rehabilitation centres in the federal capital, instructed the ministry to provide detail of sealed and de-sealed rehabilitation centres here.

The committee also asked the ministry to carry out audit of existing rehabilitation centres to identify whether psychiatrists are available in the centres or not.

A member of the committee pointed out that the cases of polio are increasing in the country and decided to invite all the stakeholders for making suitable plans to eradicate polio.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIMS health reforms healthcare sector Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani NA Health Committee

Comments

200 characters

Urgent need for viable reforms in country’s healthcare sector: NA Health Committee

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories