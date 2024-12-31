PPP for a TRC for economic, political stability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that there is need to establish the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for economic and political stability and to counter the challenge of conspiracies against the country.

Addressing a joint news conference on Monday, Senator Palwasha Khan and Barrister Amir Hassan claimed that a chaotic situation is being created in the country to stop the nuclear programme. “A lobby is conspiring against Pakistan and its nuclear programme.

This is not only the nuclear programme of Pakistan, but of the Islamic world, everyone is proud of it. There is need to establish Truth and Reconciliation Commission and for economic and political stability and to counter the challenge of conspiracies against Pakistan,” they said.

The PPP leaders also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for taking decision unilaterally. They claimed that the government is not taking the PPP leadership into confidence for taking decisions.

Senator Palwasha said that a few days ago, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto pointed out a few things. She said that such incidents are happening in the country, from which it seems that Pakistan is on the target of the enemy. “Enemies target the country from within and external masters from outside,” she said.

She said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme has been progressing for many years. “Why did America immediately object to Pakistan’s missile programme? She posed the question.

“These are the same people who blamed America for bringing down their government. Now, they want support of America to come into power. These people want to spread chaos in the country to stop the nuclear programme,” she claimed.

Senator Palwasha claimed that they want Pakistan to become Iran and Iraq. “The question is which lobby is in their favour. In their favour are those whose hands are stained with the blood of the children and people of Gaza. The PPP understands what’s going on. We may have personal issues but never against institutions,” she said.

The PPP senator said that unilateral decisions of the government are harmful for the country. If allies are to be taken together, consultation with them is also necessary, she said.

Barrister Amir said that there is need to establish a TRC for economic and political stability and counter the challenge of conspiracies against the country. He said that all political parties should sit together for strengthen the democratic institutions and supremacy of the Parliament.

He said, “The world lobby wants control on Pakistan and to stop its nuclear programme. This is not only the nuclear programme of Pakistan, but of the Islamic world, everyone is proud of it.”

He claimed that the PTI is spreading chaos in the country. He said that the PML-N government should move forward with the consultation of allied parties. He said that the PML-N government is standing on the votes of the PPP.

