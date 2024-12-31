JI seeks 50pc cut in petrol levy

KARACHI: City Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Monem Zafar Khan on Monday urged the government to implement a 50 percent cut in the petroleum levy, rather than the proposed Rs 2 per liter decrease in fuel prices.

Reacting to reports indicating the Rs 2 price drop, Zafar criticized the measure as insufficient and poorly timed, seeking a relief for the poor and middle class citizens of the country, struggling from a record inflation.

He also slammed the government for its consistent pattern of increasing fuel prices in response to rising international oil prices, saying that it always fail to pass on the benefits of falling global rates to consumers.

He also pointed to recent media reports, which revealed that the government collected a record Rs 808 billion in revenue from January to September of the current year, largely through the Rs60 per liter petroleum levy.

He emphasised that excessive taxation on fuel products remains a longstanding issue, with a significant portion of the collected funds often being misused.

