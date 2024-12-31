AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
AIRLINK 222.90 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.54%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.45%)
DCL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
DFML 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
DGKC 104.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.46%)
FCCL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.47%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.63%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.07%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.04%)
MLCF 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.23%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.42%)
OGDC 228.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.13%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 204.20 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (2.63%)
PRL 43.66 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.91%)
PTC 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
SEARL 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
TELE 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TOMCL 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
TREET 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.6%)
TRG 71.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.85%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,409 Increased By 23.8 (0.19%)
BR30 38,775 Increased By 386.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 115,274 Increased By 14.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 36,244 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.15%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

Digital tech vital tool for good governance: planning minister

Recorder Report Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 08:05am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that the rule of law and constitution is very important in the country.

Speaking as a chief guest at the passing out ceremony of the special training of 39 Assistant Commissioners at the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) campus of Civil Services Academy, here on Monday, Ahsan said that apart from working, many other responsibilities lie upon the shoulders of civil servants. The most important responsibility is to regard themselves as a real servant of the people and make public service their motto.

The main purpose of training during the job is to enable them to perform their duties in a better manner with the latest skills, he added.

Secretary Apex Committee Jahan Zeb Khan, Director General PAS Academy Farahan Aziz Khawaja and other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal congratulated the probationers and said that Pakistan is facing many challenges, hence, in these circumstances the role of civil servants is even more important. “The civil services demand very high standards of expertise besides using modern technologies for the economic and social development. Digital technology must be adapted as the central remedy for good governance and service delivery,” he added.

The minister said, “We have travelled from slate to the G5 tablet which shows how things have developed in past decades. If we truly want to develop the country, we need to prepare our generations to modernize them and compete with them, to put us ahead of countries like Japan, Malaysia, South Korea in the administrative and economic arenas.”

The minister awarded prizes to the top performers while the academy DG presented a souvenir to the chief guest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahsan iqbal Planning Minister good governance Digital tech

Comments

200 characters

Digital tech vital tool for good governance: planning minister

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Read more stories