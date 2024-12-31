Digital tech vital tool for good governance: planning minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that the rule of law and constitution is very important in the country.

Speaking as a chief guest at the passing out ceremony of the special training of 39 Assistant Commissioners at the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) campus of Civil Services Academy, here on Monday, Ahsan said that apart from working, many other responsibilities lie upon the shoulders of civil servants. The most important responsibility is to regard themselves as a real servant of the people and make public service their motto.

The main purpose of training during the job is to enable them to perform their duties in a better manner with the latest skills, he added.

Secretary Apex Committee Jahan Zeb Khan, Director General PAS Academy Farahan Aziz Khawaja and other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal congratulated the probationers and said that Pakistan is facing many challenges, hence, in these circumstances the role of civil servants is even more important. “The civil services demand very high standards of expertise besides using modern technologies for the economic and social development. Digital technology must be adapted as the central remedy for good governance and service delivery,” he added.

The minister said, “We have travelled from slate to the G5 tablet which shows how things have developed in past decades. If we truly want to develop the country, we need to prepare our generations to modernize them and compete with them, to put us ahead of countries like Japan, Malaysia, South Korea in the administrative and economic arenas.”

The minister awarded prizes to the top performers while the academy DG presented a souvenir to the chief guest.

