Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

Six dead, 15 injured in road accident

INP Published 31 Dec, 2024 08:08am

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: At least six people were dead and 15 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident between a trailer and van in Naushehro Feroze.

As per details, the incident occurred at the National Highway, near the Chaar Meel area, where a trailer and a van collided, resulting in the deaths of 6 people and injuring 15 others.

The victims were travelling back to Nawabshah from a wedding ceremony in Hyderabad when the collision took place. The injured individuals were rushed to hospitals in Moro and Nawabshah for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

