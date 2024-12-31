Bank Al Falah Nigaah Art Awards 2024: Honoring Excellence in Art and Creativity

KARACHI: The Bank Al Falah Nigaah Art Awards 2024 celebrated a magnificent evening of artistic achievement, bringing together some of the most talented individuals in the art world.

Held in the vibrant heart of Karachi at Mohatta Palace, the event honored exceptional artists across various categories. The event partners were Gallery 21, Rotary Pakistan, Zulfiqar & Fatima Foundation, and Wealth Street. The media partner was Business Recorder & Aaj TV group.

The event was a grand celebration of creativity, featuring mesmerizing performances, thought-provoking speeches, and a gathering of esteemed guests from the art and cultural communities. Each awardee’s work reflected innovation, dedication, and the profound impact of their art in shaping contemporary aesthetics and narratives.

The esteemed jury comprised RM Naeem, Dr Arjumand Faisel, Dr Rahat Naveed Masud, Amra Ali, Noorjehan Bilgrami, and Tauqeer Muhajir, who brought their expertise and discerning eye to selecting this year’s outstanding winners.

The evening featured mesmerizing fire dance and dhol performances, a captivating folk music recital,a reading of book excerpts, and an auction of paintings to support art student scholarships for the Tauqeer Muhajir scholarship program, adding to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

The winners of the Nigaah Art Awards

2024 are as follows:

Category Winners

Abstract: Farrukh Shahab

Printmaking: Laila Rehman

Miniature: Nusra Latif Qureshi

Still Life: Irfan Cheema

3D Sculpture: Amin Guljee

Landscape: Shahla Rafi

Figurative: Ali Azmat

Portraiture: Buland Iqbal

Photography: Malika Abbas Nosherwani

Drawing: Madiha Hyder

Emerging Artist: Shamir Iqtidar

Curator: Noor Ahmed

Art Critic: Nusrat Khawaja

Calligraphy: Muzammil Ruheel

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Wahab Jaffar

Zohra Hussain

