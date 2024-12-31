IHC fixes contempt plea against PTI for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed a contempt of court petition for hearing on January 16 next year against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is accused of violating court directives pertaining to its November 24 protest in Islamabad.

The contempt of court petition had been filed before IHC by traders of Jinnah Super Market (Sector F-7), urging the court to initiate contempt proceedings against PTI for staging protest in the capital by flouting the court orders.

According to the cause list, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the contempt of court petition filed by the traders’ association.

The Secretary Interior, the Commissioner Islamabad and the Inspector General of Police Islamabad had already submitted their comments to the court in this regard.

It Is pertinent to note that in their petition, the traders’ union took the plea that PTI held its protest on November 24 as the court had barred it not to hold protest at D-Chowk.

The IHC had earlier instructed the city administration to safeguard the rights of both citizens and the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024