Entire next month: SSGC to curtail supply of gas to power generation by 50pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has curtailed supply of gas for power generation by 50 percent from January 1 to 31, 2025.

As per gas supply priority order issued by Petroleum Division, the winter gas demand from domestic sector especially in Balochistan to be fulfilled on priority.

The notification to industrial sector association says, “This is to notify that, due to shortage of indigenous gas in the system, the gas supplies under the ‘Contract for the supply of gas for power generation’ will be curtailed by 50 percent of the approved sanctioned load from January 1 to 31, 2025 as per clause-1 of contract for the supply of gas for power generation which has been agreed by the parties”.

“Gas supply will be provided by the company on an ‘as and when available’ basis only during the period from March to November each year. The consumer will make dual firing arrangements to avoid loss of production as and when gas is not available during March to November and also during December to February when the company will keep the consumer’s gas supply disconnected at his cost, each year”.

