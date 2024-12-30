AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
Print Print 2024-12-30

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Naveed Butt Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce Uraan Pakistan – Home-grown National Economic Transformation Plan (2024-29) on December 31 (tomorrow).

According to the Ministry of Planning, Uraan Pakistan will be a five-year national economic plan and it will cover from 2024 to 2029.

This plan is based upon valuable input from all stakeholders including the public and private sectors and aims to put Pakistan on a sustained high growth trajectory.

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

The National Economic Transformation Plan (NETP), based on the 5Es Framework of (i) Export; (ii) E-Pakistan; (iii) Environment and Climate Change; (iv) Energy and Infrastructure; and (v) Equity, Ethics and Empowerment, serve as the foundation for 13th five year plan (2024-29).

According to the sources, the federal government will increase exports to $ 60 billion annually by 2029 under this programme and the number of IT graduates will be increased by thousands annually under the programme.

The sources said that through Uraan Pakistan, Pakistan is to provide the foundation of $1,000 billion economy by 2035 and under this programme, literacy rate will be promoted and poverty will be reduced. They said that IT exports have been given special importance in this programme.

Ch K A Nye Dec 30, 2024 07:52am
Usual big talk from speedy. No substance or even a well thought out plan.
