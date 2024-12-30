The Democrats Panel wins KPC polls

KARACHI: The Democrats Panel has maintained its winning streak by securing a clean sweep in the annual elections of the Karachi Press Club (KPC), marking their 17th consecutive victory.

The panel won all 12 seats in the elections held on Saturday, December 28.

In this election, no panel contested against the Democrats Panel; however, some independent candidates competed in the election.

Fazil Jamili of the Democrats Panel was elected as President, securing 560 votes against independent candidate Ayub Jan Sarhindi, who received 273 votes. Arshad Khokhar from the Democrats Panel was elected unopposed as Vice President.

In other key positions, the Democrats Panel’s Imran Ayub won the Treasurer post with 668 votes, while Muhammad Sohail Afzal Khan secured the Secretary position with 604 votes. Muhammad Munsif was elected as Joint Secretary with 688 votes.

The panel also dominated the governing body elections, winning all seven seats. Notable winners include Abdul Hafeez Baloch (741 votes), Kafeel Ahmad (733 votes), and Maimoona Siddiqui (722 votes).

The polling, which took place from 9 a.m to 5 p.m, saw enthusiastic participation from club members. Out of 1,507 total members, 871 exercised their right to vote.

The Karachi Press Club, established in 1958, has maintained its tradition of holding regular annual elections.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has extended heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Karachi Press Club elections, lauding the success of the “The Democrats” panel as a positive development.

In a statement issued today, Mr Tessori particularly acknowledged the election of Fazil Jamili as a testament to his exemplary leadership and dedicated efforts. He also conveyed his best wishes to other victorious candidates, including Irshad Khokhar, Sohail Afzal, Imran Ayub, and Muhammad Mansab.

The governor expressed hope that the elected representatives would uphold democratic traditions and work inclusively to ensure the progress and unity of the press community.

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartiest congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where the Democrats panel has achieved a resounding victory.

The Chairman of PPP conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal, Joint Secretary Muhammad Munsif, Treasurer Imran Ayub, and all successful members of the Governing Body. He also congratulated the Democrats panel for their remarkable victory in the club’s annual elections.

Bilawal lauded the rich democratic traditions of the Karachi Press Club, calling them a source of pride for everyone. He stated that the KPC has always been a stronghold of freedom of expression and independent journalism in the country. He expressed his confidence that the newly elected leadership would continue the legacy of safeguarding press freedom and addressing the challenges faced by the journalistic community with courage and dedication.

The PPP Chairman also reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s unwavering commitment to supporting the legitimate rights and concerns of the journalist fraternity. He emphasized that promoting free and responsible journalism is essential for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

