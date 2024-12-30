Quetta-Karachi highway reopened

KALAT: The Quetta-Karachi highway, which remained closed for 30 hours in Kalat, was reopened for traffic on Sunday following successful negotiations between the district administration and protesters.

Relatives of Syed Akhtar Shah, an alleged missing person, had blocked the main highway, demanding immediate action from the authorities for his recovery. The protest caused significant disruption, leaving passengers stranded and facing hardships.

After talks with the protesters, the authorities assured that steps would be taken to ensure the recovery of Shah within five days. On this assurance, the protesters agreed to end the blockade and reopen the vital highway connecting Quetta and Karachi.