Energy crisis: Federal ministers fail to reply: PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Shazia Marri on Sunday said that PPP did not join the federal government, but Bilawal Bhutto is still worried about the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Surendar Valasai, in-charge of Media Cell Bilawal House, Shazia Marri said that despite repeated reminders about the current energy crisis, the federal ministers failed to reply in this regard.

She termed the issues raised by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the problems faced by the country and the people in a historic public meeting held on the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the concerns of the true representative of the people of Pakistan.

Shazia Atta Marri said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari does not do left-right politics, he is a straight-talking leader. If the Pakistani people are in trouble, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will raise his voice.

The PPP Parliamentarian Central Secretary for Information further said that the PPP’s issues with the federal government are serious, government intimidation will not work.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House, Shazia Atta Marri said that the full participation of the public from every corner of the country on the occasion of the 17th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto has created a new history.

She said that with the passion and determination with which the people came to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, it can be said with certainty that these same people will continue the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Shazia Atta Marri said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is worried about the problems facing the country and the government’s attitude towards their solutions.

She said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had rightly stated in his speech that the people of Pakistan want political and economic stability, relief from inflation and poverty and prosperity. She said that the figures stated by the government are impressive, but as a result, the people do not see any facilities being provided to them.

Shazia Marri criticized the federal government’s tendency to take unilateral decisions without taking stakeholders into confidence and said that when such steps are taken, it leads to very dangerous consequences. She termed the unilateral decision to dig 6 new canals from the Indus River as a clear violation of the IRSA Act and the 1991 Water Accord. She pointed out that whenever the 1991 Accord is misused, the PPP has raised its voice.

Shazia Marri appreciated the provision of nuclear and missile technology to the country by the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and said that if Pakistan stands as a strong country despite all the difficult circumstances, it is also due to the above-mentioned steps taken by these leaders.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is absolutely right that if Pakistan’s nuclear assets and missile technology are threatened, the entire nation will have to unite to defend them. MNA Shazia Marri said that when the people who support Israel the most in the US speak against Pakistan’s defence assets, their counterparts here in the country play the drums.

She said that the biggest supporters of Israel are not only imposing restrictions on Pakistan’s missile technology, but also supporting a prisoner in Pakistan. She said that if Imran Khan really believes that the people who speak in his support are doing wrong by imposing restrictions on Pakistan’s defence assets, then he should openly condemn this act. But Imran Khan has not condemned it yet. But we will not allow anyone to bargain with Pakistan’s interests.

Shazia Atta Marri said that the federal government has not yet convened a meeting of the CCI, which is a constitutional violation. He pointed out that the federal government has given the least number of projects in the PSDP to Sindh. Sindh has been given only 7 projects, with a total cost of Rs 77.2 billion, while Punjab has 34 projects and their cost is Rs 693.4 billion. Balochistan has 21 projects and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 30 projects.