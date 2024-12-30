AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 219.20 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.6%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.75%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
DFML 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.1%)
DGKC 103.30 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.36%)
FCCL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.69%)
HUBC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.79%)
HUMNL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.91%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 223.74 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.19%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.64%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 195.55 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (2.1%)
PRL 39.96 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.66%)
PTC 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.18%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
TRG 71.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.77%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,169 Increased By 181.6 (1.51%)
BR30 37,984 Increased By 806.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 113,332 Increased By 1980.4 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,606 Increased By 567.3 (1.62%)
Dec 30, 2024
World Print 2024-12-30

3 migrants die trying to cross Channel from France to UK

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 05:47am

PARIS: At least three migrants died in the Channel off northern France on Sunday as a group of around 50 people tried to set off in a small boat heading for Britain, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Sangatte at around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) during a series of attempted crossings by migrants aiming for the southern coast of England, the French maritime prefecture for the Channel said in a statement.

Three migrants were confirmed dead after being found unconscious, while another 45 people were rescued and treated mostly for hypothermia, the authority said. A search operation continued for other possible victims, it added. Several dozen migrants have died this year attempting to cross the Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, in crowded makeshift vessels to reach Britain. British PM Starmer, whose Labour Party swept to office after an election in July, has prioritised cracking down on illegal migration by tackling the gangs who smuggle people across the Channel.

