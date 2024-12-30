3 migrants die trying to cross Channel from France to UK

PARIS: At least three migrants died in the Channel off northern France on Sunday as a group of around 50 people tried to set off in a small boat heading for Britain, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Sangatte at around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) during a series of attempted crossings by migrants aiming for the southern coast of England, the French maritime prefecture for the Channel said in a statement.

Three migrants were confirmed dead after being found unconscious, while another 45 people were rescued and treated mostly for hypothermia, the authority said. A search operation continued for other possible victims, it added. Several dozen migrants have died this year attempting to cross the Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, in crowded makeshift vessels to reach Britain. British PM Starmer, whose Labour Party swept to office after an election in July, has prioritised cracking down on illegal migration by tackling the gangs who smuggle people across the Channel.