Germany’s Scholz sends condolences to victims of South Korea plane crash

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2024 03:00pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday sent condolences to the families of those killed in a deadly plane crash in South Korea.

“We have received terrible news of a plane crash in South Korea with many fatalities. Our condolences go out to the families of those killed in the crash and we wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Fiery crash kills at least 167 in worst airline disaster in South Korea

At least 167 people were killed when an Jeju Air plane belly-landed and veered off the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday, the national fire agency said.

