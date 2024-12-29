Rana expresses resolve to make negotiations successful

LAHORE: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan has expressed government’s resolve to make negotiation process with the opposition successful.

Addressing a seminar in connection with martyrdom day ceremony of Shaheed Khawaja Muhammad Rafique in Lahore today, he said attitude of some political parties has been changed after failed protest on November 26 this year. He added national issues can only be resolved through talks. He said PML N saved the country from default, even by suffering political setback.

Addressing the seminar, Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suggested the government and the opposition to finalize a Charter of Economy during ongoing talks for prosperity of the country. He said the issue of terrorism should also be discussed during the talks. Sardar Ayaz paid rich homage to the sacrifices being rendered by security forces during the war against terrorism.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said PML-N always supports the political dialogue process. He said all stakeholders should sit together to resolve issues being faced by the country. He said national interests must be given top priority over other matters.

Other speakers highlighted services of late Khawaja Muhammad Rafique.

