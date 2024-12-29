7,390 heinous crimes reported in federal capital this year so far

ISLAMABAD: Over 7,390 heinous crimes were reported to the city’s different police stations in the federal capital during 11 and half months of 2024, in which, valuables worth billions were either looted or stolen.

Official data revealed that between January 1 to December 15, the police registered 4,505 carjacking cases, 2,731 incidents of dacoities, robbery with murder, robbery, street crimes and burglaries, and 165 cases of murder and five cases of kidnapping for ransom.

Out of the 2,731 cases, there were 53 cases of dacoities, 1,704 robberies, 16 robberies with murder, and 982 cases were registered under 382 PPC.

Similarly, out of 4,505 cars lifting cases were registered by police including 4,025 cases of motorcycle theft and snatching, and 485 of vehicles. Out of 4,025 motorcycle theft cases, 578 motorbikes were snatched at gunpoint and 3,434 motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of different police stations.

Furthermore, during the last 11 and half months, 38 vehicles were snatched at gunpoint and 447 vehicles were stolen from the limits of various police stations.

The city police spokesman said that police have arrested 24,387 accused and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs2.38 billion recovered in the current year (2024). Additionally, 4,038 accused involved in property crimes were also arrested and stolen valuables worth Rs1.75 billion were recovered in the same period.

The city police also nabbed 1,531 accused of 657 criminal gangs involved in snatching, car and bike lifting activities and recovered 429 vehicles and 763 motorcycles.

Furthermore, 1,455 accused involved in robbery and dacoity activities were arrested, and stolen valuables worth more than Rs248.4 million, including 31 cars and 118 motorcycles, were recovered from their possession, he said.

The spokesman said that the police team also arrested 1,980 accused for possession of illegal weapons, seizing 148 Kalashnikov rifles, 43 guns, 1,674 pistols, 237 daggers, and 18,834 rounds of ammunition. In addition, 4,681 absconders, and proclaimed offenders were also arrested. Additionally, 1,723 cases were registered against the arrested individuals, and 417 kg of hashish, 533 kg of heroin, 24 kg of ice, 458 narcotic tablets, and 18,931 litres of liquor were recovered from their possession, in the same period.

