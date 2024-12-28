Nov FCA: KE set to refund Rs7bn to consumers

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) is all set to refund Rs7.179 billion to its consumers against their bills of November 2024 under Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

KE, in its data on FCA adjustment for November 2024, submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has proposed negative adjustment of Rs4.98 per unit in tariff.

The NEPRA is scheduled to hold a public hearing on January 15, 2025, to analyse KE’s generation data and give opportunity to the consumers to express their views.

For deliberation during the hearing, following issues have been framed which are as follows;(i) whether the requested FCA is justified; and (ii) whether KE followed the merit order while giving despatch to its power plants as well as power purchases from external sources.

