Dec 28, 2024

Maryam pays tributes to Benazir

Published 28 Dec, 2024

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Benazir Bhutto’s services for democracy will be remembered for ever.

“Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom is a tragic chapter of Pakistan’s political history,” the CM said, adding: “Martyr Benazir Bhutto is a metaphor of courage and bravery for Pakistani women.”

In her message on martyrdom anniversary of the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, the Chief Minister said, “Benazir Bhutto proved that women can play a significant role in the development of their country.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Day of Epidemic Preparedness’ said, “It is important to be prepared at all times to prevent and control pandemics, which are not limited to any region but affect the entire world.” She said, “The Punjab government is committed to increase capacity of its health sector. Citizens should take their health-related responsibilities seriously, and make precautionary measures a part of their lives.”

She underscored, “Timely preparation for pandemics not only saves lives but also protects economy and society.”

Meanwhile, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while paying tribute to Major Muhammad Owais, who was martyred in an operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan, said, “Nation is worried about losing its brave young men, the entire nation is united in the war against terrorism and firmly stands by Pakistan Army in this great mission.”

