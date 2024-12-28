AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Nikkei settles at 5-month closing high

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2024 07:07am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a five-month closing high on Friday, as investors bet on corporate growth in the coming year, with recent automakers’ news lifting sentiment.

The Nikkei jumped 1.8% to 40,821.16, its highest close since July 17. The index gained for a third session and rose 4% this week, the strongest weekly performance since September.

The broader Topix rose 1.26% to 2,801.68.

“The market cheered recent news of domestic firms, such as merger talks between Honda and Nissan. That drove expectations that Japanese firms will continue to improve investor returns,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Honda Motor and Nissan Motor said this week they are in talks to merge by 2026, a historic pivot for Japan’s auto industry that underlines the threat Chinese EV makers now pose to the world’s long-dominant legacy car makers.

Honda rose 2.07%, while Nissan, which has risen 42% so far this month, slipped 7.82%.

Toyota Motor advanced 1.4%, becoming the biggest source for the Topix’s gain. The shares rose for a third session after local media reported this week the automaker would double its return on equity target to 20% by around 2030.

A surprise unsolicited takeover bid by Japanese manufacturing giant Nidec for Makino Milling Machine also drove expectations for better returns, said Hayashi.

Shares of Makino surged 19.35% to close at a daily limit of 9,250 yen, which is lower than Nidec’s offer price of 11,000 yen. Nidec jumped 4.14%.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.7%, giving the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 3.87%.

Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, said the momentum was strong as retail investors’ sales were done by Thursday, the last day for the delivery of stocks for 2024.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 82% rose and 15% fell, with 1% flat.

