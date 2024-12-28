PFD retrieves 35 acres of govt land in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE: The Punjab Forest Department (PFD), during its ongoing operations against land grabbers, retrieved 35 acres of land from the illegal occupants in Muzaffargarh.

This operation was successfully conducted through a joint effort by the Punjab Forest Department, police, and district administration, under the supervision of the Muzaffargarh Forest Division. The operation was carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Giving details of the operation, Senior Minister Punjab, Maryam Aurangzeb, emphasized that "the protection of public resources is the government’s top priority." She congratulated the team on reclaiming forest land, stating, "This operation is a clear testament to the rule of law, and strict actions against land grabbers will continue."

Expressing satisfaction over this achievement, Maryam Aurangzeb added, "Preserving forests will not only maintain environmental balance but also ensure that the public reaps the benefits of eradicating encroachments on state land." She reaffirmed the government’s commitment: "No powerful individual will be allowed to seize public resources," she added.

