AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

‘Only 2bn litres of milk meet international standard’

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: Though Pakistan is the 5th largest milk producer globally, only 2 billion out of 30 billion litres of milk meet international safety standards. The Punjab, producing 60 percent of the nation’s milk, plays a pivotal role in improving milk safety.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad said this during a meeting on dairy development challenges in Punjab and emphasized the need for a comprehensive safe milk framework and called for a consultation session with experts in January to address key issues.

The meeting was held with representatives from the relevant industry. It was highlighted in the meeting that public-private partnerships can drive the necessary advancements, benefiting both public health and the provincial economy. Strengthened policies could help reduce child malnutrition, which affects over 40% of children under five in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by former Federal Secretary Waqar Masood, Member Agriculture Aslam Javaid, Member Health Shafaat Ali, Consultant P&D Board Javed Latif, and others.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for 2024–25 approved two development schemes totalling over Rs1 billion. The meeting was chaired by the Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes include the Chief Minister’s Programme for Promotion of Exports and International Trade for Rs1 billion and hiring consultancy services for the safety evaluation of Rawal Dam and preparation of an Emergency Action Plan for Small Dams in the Pothohar Zone (PC-II) at Rs1 million.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan milk Milk sector milk industry international standards substandard milk

Comments

200 characters

‘Only 2bn litres of milk meet international standard’

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories