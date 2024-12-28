‘Only 2bn litres of milk meet international standard’

LAHORE: Though Pakistan is the 5th largest milk producer globally, only 2 billion out of 30 billion litres of milk meet international safety standards. The Punjab, producing 60 percent of the nation’s milk, plays a pivotal role in improving milk safety.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad said this during a meeting on dairy development challenges in Punjab and emphasized the need for a comprehensive safe milk framework and called for a consultation session with experts in January to address key issues.

The meeting was held with representatives from the relevant industry. It was highlighted in the meeting that public-private partnerships can drive the necessary advancements, benefiting both public health and the provincial economy. Strengthened policies could help reduce child malnutrition, which affects over 40% of children under five in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by former Federal Secretary Waqar Masood, Member Agriculture Aslam Javaid, Member Health Shafaat Ali, Consultant P&D Board Javed Latif, and others.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for 2024–25 approved two development schemes totalling over Rs1 billion. The meeting was chaired by the Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes include the Chief Minister’s Programme for Promotion of Exports and International Trade for Rs1 billion and hiring consultancy services for the safety evaluation of Rawal Dam and preparation of an Emergency Action Plan for Small Dams in the Pothohar Zone (PC-II) at Rs1 million.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

