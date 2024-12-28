I&P Directorate printed 3,376,510 passports since July 1, 2024: DG

ISLAMABAD: The Immigration and Passport (I&P) directorate has printed 3,376,510 passports since July 1, this year, Director General (DG) I&P Mustafa Qazi said on Friday.

He said that the backlog of pending passports across country has been cleared. Qazi reviewed the printing and issuance process and directed the concerned officials to further streamline the process.

The DG I&P said that since July 1, a record 3,376,510 passports have been printed. These include issuance of 776,451 passports in normal category, 1,896,403 were printed under urgent category and 703,656 were printed under fast track category, he said.

He said that citizens collect their passports directly from regional passport offices without waiting for notifications via message or email, as the delivery process has been completed. He emphasised that the timely issuance of passports will continue to ensure convenience for all applicants.

