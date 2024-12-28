Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a noticeable decline on Friday, mirroring the global market’s slight dip, traders said.

Following a drop by Rs800 and Rs686, gold prices reached Rs273, 200 per tola and Rs234, 225 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

International market went through a negative session with global bullion value dropping by $8 to trade at $2, 620 per ounce while silver was selling for $30 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices continued unchanged at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

The open market may offer gold and silver at different prices than those announced by the association.

