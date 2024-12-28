Punjab CM launches ‘record’ farmer-friendly programmes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a record by launching new projects aimed at empowerment of the farmers and uplift of the agricultural sector.

The biggest Kisan Card of its kind, Green Tractors Program, provision of super seeders, the largest agricultural graduates’ internship program in the history of Pakistan have been launched for agricultural development in Punjab.

Agricultural inputs worth more than Rs30 billion have been purchased from the Kisan Card. For the first time in Punjab, there is ample availability of DAP and other fertilizers at fixed rates. About 99 percent of the total wheat cultivation target has been achieved in Punjab. Up to 5,000 tractors have arrived under the Green Tractors Program, out of which 2,500 tractors have been provided to the farmers.

Under the CM Punjab Green Tractors Program, a subsidy amounting to Rs one million per tractor is being extended. Agriculture graduates are busy guiding the farmers in the field across Punjab. Young agriculture graduates will also get a monthly scholarship of Rs 60,000. Approval has also been granted to establish a model agriculture mall in each district. Model agriculture malls are nearing completion in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Sahiwal.

Training of farmers, banking, modern agricultural machinery, pesticides, seeds, fertilizers will be available at the model agriculture malls. Crackdown is ongoing against fake and adulterated agricultural inputs by adopting a zero tolerance policy. Manuscript for carrying-out amendments to the ‘Agriculture Pesticide Act & Fertilizer Control Act’ is ready for approval.

A program is also under consideration to convert 8,000 agricultural tube wells running on electricity to solar energy at a cost of Rs 9 billion. A project to restore canola gardens will be launched with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

In-principle decision has been taken to establish Punjab Kisan Bank to provide easy loans to the farmers. A plan to promote the cultivation of canola, sesame and soybeans at a cost of Rs 2 billion 40 crore is also under consideration.

Under the Agriculture Mechanization Policy, in-principle decision has been taken to assemble and manufacture agricultural equipment in Punjab with the cooperation of China. In-principle approval has also been given to start a rental service for agricultural machinery across Punjab.

