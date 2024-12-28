JS Investments launches Lahore’s first ‘Digital Wealth Centre’

LAHORE: JS Investments, Pakistan’s premier asset management company, has launched Lahore’s first Digital Wealth Centre in DHA Phase 6, marking a transformative step in the country’s wealth management sector.

The Digital Wealth Centre is designed to empower clients with seamless, self-service financial tools and expert guidance. Visitors will experience an advanced, user-friendly ecosystem where they can explore JS Investments’ diverse product suite through interactive screens and engage with goal-based and risk-based investment planning.

Speaking at the launch, Iffat Mankani, CEO of JS Investments, emphasized the company’s commitment to redefining wealth management in Pakistan: “The launch of Lahore’s first Digital Wealth Centre reflects our vision to make wealth management accessible, innovative, and client-centric. We aim to empower individuals to achieve their financial aspirations through personalized, tech-driven solutions that bring efficiency and confidence to their investment journeys.”

