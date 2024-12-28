Arresting human traffickers: Bureaucracy given one-week deadline

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of failure of Interior Ministry to tighten the noose around the human traffickers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday came down hard on the bureaucracy for their inaction against the human traffickers, ordering them to swing into action and arrest the culprits not later than a week.

The directives from the prime minister came weeks after the Interior Ministry especially its subordinate Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) miserably failed to make any progress in tracking down the human traffickers allegedly linked to the recent boat capsize tragedy off Greece.

“Enough with the briefings…I want business now. Nothing doing... I’m fed up of your lollipops. I want to see the human traffickers lurking their ugly heads behind the bars,” said the PM while chairing a review meeting.

“You’ve seven days to do the needful; otherwise, position can be switched and someone else can be behind the bars. The tables will be turned,” he warned.

PM Sharif plunged into even more fury when he did not see any disciplinary action against some black sheep within FIA, allegedly involved in the detestable trade of sale and purchase of the very flesh of the humans.

He directed that visa checks and other regulations for all individuals travelling abroad be made more effective, adding the government is committed to complete eradication of human trafficking from the country.

Sharif also instructed to constitute a committee headed by the interior minister to find sustainable solutions to eradicate the menace of human trafficking.

The prime minister was briefed on the measures taken against human trafficking in the country, but he declared the measures dissatisfactory.

He was also briefed on the identification of Pakistanis and the progress of repatriating their bodies from the incident involving a migrant boat near Greece in December 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024