Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan lowered on Friday in line with their decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs273,200 after a single-day decrease of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,225 after it registered a decrease of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,400 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,620 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $8 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

Internationally, gold edged lower in light trading on Friday and was poised for a weekly gain, as investors awaited cues on the US economy to anticipate the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path for 2025 and the incoming Donald Trump administration’s policies.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,630.28 per ounce, as of 0221 GMT. Bullion gained 0.3% so far this week. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,649.10.